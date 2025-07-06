403
Türkiye Becomes Top Seven in Agricultural Production
(MENAFN) Türkiye has experienced a significant milestone in its agricultural sector, as the nation’s overall farming output climbed from USD68.9 billion in 2023 to USD74 billion in 2024.
This 7 percent growth not only set a new national record but also positioned Türkiye among the world’s top seven agricultural producers, according to the agriculture and forestry minister's announcement made on Sunday.
"Our agricultural production, which was USD68.9 billion in 2023, increased by 7 percent to USD74 billion in 2024, placing us among the top seven countries in the world," said Ibrahim Yumakli in a statement shared on X.
Referencing figures from the World Bank, Yumakli highlighted that this is the first time Türkiye’s agricultural output has crossed the USD70 billion threshold.
He emphasized, "According to World Bank data, our agricultural output rose from $68.9 billion in 2023 to $74 billion in 2024, a 7% increase. With this, we’ve entered the top seven countries globally. For the first time, our country has surpassed the $70 billion mark."
In his remarks, Yumakli extended his appreciation to those who played a part in achieving this accomplishment, such as cultivators and individuals within the agricultural industry.
