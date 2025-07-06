Syama Prasad Mookerjee Symbolised Unwavering Commitment To India's Integrity: Arunachal Guv

MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar/Imphal, July 6 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General K.T. Parnaik (Retd) said on Sunday that Syama Prasad Mookerjee was a shining example of unwavering commitment to India's integrity, cultural pride, and democratic values.

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla highlighted Mookerjee's immense contributions to nation-building.

Addressing the commemoration of the 125th Birth Anniversary of Mookerjee in Itanagar, the Arunachal Pradesh Governor passionately addressed the youth of the northeastern state, declaring them the torchbearers of Mookerjee's vision.

He affirmed that their strength is in their talent and capacity to dream big for their community, state, and country. The Governor urged the youth of the state to embrace deep pride in their traditional heritage, art, culture, land, and languages, while simultaneously showing equal courage in excelling across science, sports, technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

Lt. Gen Parnaik said that Mookerjee was far more than a political figure. He was a visionary, an esteemed educationist, and a courageous nation-builder driven by a profound belief in 'One India, Great India'. He founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh in 1951, laying the ideological groundwork for national unity and integrity at a time when the country was still healing from partition.

The Governor recounted Mookerjee's unwavering opposition to Article 370 and his powerful call for "One Country, One Head, One Flag, One Constitution" in 1953, a stance that marked a pivotal moment in Indian political history.

He noted that this very dream of equality, national integration, and constitutional unity was realised under the decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, with the abrogation of Article 370 and the full integration of Jammu and Kashmir into the Indian Union.

Recalling the pivotal role of Mookerjee in the Constituent Assembly, the Governor said that he persistently advocated for minority rights and the preservation of regional languages to ensure a Constitution acceptable and applicable to all communities.

In Imphal, Manipur Governor Bhalla, on the occasion, described Mookerjee as a towering figure in the history of modern India, a distinguished patriot, freedom fighter, visionary leader, and an intellectual of remarkable stature.

As one of the key architects of independent India, Mookerjee played a significant role in shaping the country's political and educational landscape, the Governor said. He was also a strong advocate for national integration and worked tirelessly to uphold the unity and integrity of the nation.

The Governor also recalled Mookerjee's pivotal role in the integration of Jammu and Kashmir. His firm stance was encapsulated in his well-known statement:“Ek deshmein do Vidhan, do Nishan, do Pradhan nahichalenge” - reflecting his unwavering commitment to the principle of one nation, one constitution.

Bhalla appealed to everyone to remember and draw inspiration from Mookerjee's legacy of selfless service, unwavering commitment to national unity, and fearless pursuit of constitutional integrity.