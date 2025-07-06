BANORTE, LED BY CARLOS HANK-GONZÁLEZ, IS RECOGNIZED BY WORLD FINANCE AS MEXICO's BEST RETAIL BANK AND BEST IN CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

MENAFN - PR Newswire)said: "These awards set Banorte as the benchmark for banking in Mexico. Our vision of doing the ordinary in an extraordinary way has enabled us to keep innovating and delivering the best experience to our customers through technology and the talent of everyone in this institution".

These awards highlight Banorte's institutional strength and commitment to its customers, employees, and investors.

World Finance is a world-renowned magazine specializing in the financial industry, international business, and global economics. It is aimed at finance professionals and the international investing public and is part of the World News Media group, a leading publisher of financial and business publications in the United Kingdom.

About Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte (GFNorte) offers financial services to individuals and corporations through its banking, brokerage, fund management, insurance, pension, leasing and factoring, warehousing, portfolio management and remittance businesses.

GFNorte also includes Afore XXI Banorte, the largest Afore in Mexico in terms of asset management. GFNorte is a publicly traded company listed on the main index of the Mexican Stock Exchange, and has 34,019 employees, 1,200 branches, 11,461 ATMs, 225,286 Point-of-Sale Terminals, and 21,137 correspondents.

SOURCE Banorte