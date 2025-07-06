Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
BANORTE, LED BY CARLOS HANK-GONZÁLEZ, IS RECOGNIZED BY WORLD FINANCE AS MEXICO's BEST RETAIL BANK AND BEST IN CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

2025-07-06 09:15:45
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Carlos Hank González, Chairman of Grupo Financiero Banorte, said: "These awards set Banorte as the benchmark for banking in Mexico. Our vision of doing the ordinary in an extraordinary way has enabled us to keep innovating and delivering the best experience to our customers through technology and the talent of everyone in this institution".

These awards highlight Banorte's institutional strength and commitment to its customers, employees, and investors.

World Finance is a world-renowned magazine specializing in the financial industry, international business, and global economics. It is aimed at finance professionals and the international investing public and is part of the World News Media group, a leading publisher of financial and business publications in the United Kingdom.

Editor's notes:

  • Click here for complete information on the World Finance Banking Awards 2025.
  • Click here for complete information on World Finance Corporate Governance Awards 2025.

About Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte (GFNorte) offers financial services to individuals and corporations through its banking, brokerage, fund management, insurance, pension, leasing and factoring, warehousing, portfolio management and remittance businesses.

GFNorte also includes Afore XXI Banorte, the largest Afore in Mexico in terms of asset management. GFNorte is a publicly traded company listed on the main index of the Mexican Stock Exchange, and has 34,019 employees, 1,200 branches, 11,461 ATMs, 225,286 Point-of-Sale Terminals, and 21,137 correspondents.

LinkedIn: Grupo Financiero Banorte
Twitter: @GFBanorte_mx
Facebook: Grupo Financiero Banorte

For further information, members of the media may contact our external communications team at: [email protected]
Contact Number: (55) 8471-7481

