An Economic Strategist's Presentation Suggests Overlooked U.S. Resource Reserve Could Quietly Back Trump's Next Big Economic Push

The resource isn't offshore. It doesn't require new taxation. And according to Rickards, it's been growing untouched for over a century beneath the land Americans already own.

A Forgotten Asset with Unmatched Scale

In the presentation, Rickards outlines how vast deposits of natural wealth-minerals, metals, and raw materials critical to the modern economy-have quietly accumulated beneath millions of acres of federally owned land. These holdings span key regions like Alaska, Nevada, and West Texas, yet have remained largely out of reach due to decades of restrictive policy.

Rickards says the reserves are not hypothetical.“It's held on deposit across all 50 states,” he explains.“$516 billion is here in the Salton Sea area of California... $3.1 trillion is held in Nome, Alaska. And $7.35 trillion is here, in Midland, Texas...” . Despite their scale, these assets have remained inaccessible-until now.

“We Already Own the Answer”

With federal spending projected to soar as part of Trump's economic renewal agenda, Rickards believes the timing couldn't be more significant. He argues that these public resource deposits offer a rare opportunity to finance national priorities without issuing new debt or leaning on foreign capital.

“America is anything BUT broke,” Rickards states.“And if you understand what's bound to happen next? You could watch your own net worth soar in the years ahead” .

He adds that this shift is not part of a stimulus program.“It's not some kind of government program like those COVID relief checks a few years back,” he explains.“But it is a chance for the average American to become richer than they ever imagined” .

Trump Signals a New Era of Domestic Resource Use

Recent statements from President Trump appear to reflect a growing interest in these underutilized reserves.“There are certain areas where we have great, raw earth... and we're not allowed to use it because of the environment. I'm going to open them up,” Trump said .

According to Rickards, this marks a shift in direction from previous administrations.“Trump is re-opening our mineral-rich Federal Lands. And fast-tracking companies that could recover trillions of dollars' worth of resources, right here in America”.

This aligns with broader goals of making the U.S. less dependent on foreign supply chains, particularly for materials used in semiconductors, electric vehicles, defense technologies, and grid infrastructure.

Resource Sites Dormant for Decades

The presentation also reveals just how long these reserves have been stalled by bureaucracy. In Arizona, a massive copper project has remained frozen for 29 years. In Nevada, a high-priority lithium site has been tied up since 1978.

Rickards says this isn't due to a lack of knowledge or capability.“We know exactly where these minerals are. We know they're worth trillions of dollars. And now-for the first time in half a century-we can go get them” .

Not a Bailout. Not a Program. A Reset.

Rickards emphasizes that the change underway is not about entitlements. It's about strategic reallocation-unlocking what's already owned, and putting it to work.

“It's not earmarked for any specific individual,” he says.“I'm just trying to use terminology that will make the most sense to viewers” . In his view, the government doesn't need to invent new solutions-it simply needs to remove the barriers to what it already possesses.

As Trump's policy team finalizes the details of the new bill, Rickards believes this long-dormant resource pool may quietly play a starring role in reshaping America's economic future.

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a former advisor to the CIA, Pentagon, and U.S. Treasury. He played a central role in the creation of the Petrodollar Accord and has guided U.S. officials through numerous global financial threats. He is the author of seven New York Times bestselling books on national security and economic intelligence, and currently serves as a senior strategist focused on American sovereignty and fiscal resilience.

