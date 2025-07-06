WFP Calls For Safe Routes To Deliver Aid To Gaza

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Rome: The World Food Programme (WFP) called for the opening of more safe routes for humanitarian aid to reach all residents of the Gaza Strip.

In a post on the social media platform X, the UN WFP stressed the need to ensure that truck routes and humanitarian aid distribution points are free of any military activity, calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

The WFP reiterated its warning of the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, affirming that one in three people there are deprived of food for days on end.

The UN Programme affirmed its continued provision of life-saving food assistance inside Gaza despite deteriorating security, limited access, and growing desperation of communities in need of food assistance.

Human rights organizations have criticized the Israeli-led food and humanitarian aid distribution mechanism in Gaza, describing it as a death trap designed to kill or displace Palestinians.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, the Israeli entity has been waging a comprehensive war on the Gaza Strip, which has so far left more than 193,000 dead and wounded, most of them children and women, and more than 10,000 missing, in addition to hundreds of thousands of displaced persons and a famine that has claimed the lives of many, including dozens of children.