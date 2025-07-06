United Arab Emirates (UAE) President, Vice President (Vps) Congratulate President Of Comoros On Independence Day
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to Azali Assoumani, President of the Union of the Comoros, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to President Assoumani.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Arab Emirates, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
