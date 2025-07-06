Cabinet Approves Jordan's Second Report On New Urban Agenda Implementation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 6 (Petra) -- The Cabinet has approved Jordan's second voluntary report on the implementation of the New Urban Agenda, prepared by the Housing and Urban Development Corporation and covering the period from 2019 to 2024.In a statement to the Jordan News Agency (Petra) on Sunday, the Corporation explained that the report underscores the role of the Economic Modernization Vision in driving economic growth, enhancing urban sustainability, and improving quality of life. It also details progress in digital transformation, governance reform, and the development of performance monitoring systems based on clear indicators.The report reaffirms Jordan's commitment to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its alignment with the New Urban Agenda, adopted in 2016 by 167 countries as a framework to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 11 through evidence-based urban planning and transforming cities into engines of sustainable solutions.Director General of the Housing and Urban Development Corporation, Jumana Attiyat, stated that the Corporation led the preparation of the Kingdom's second national report on progress in implementing the New Urban Agenda. The effort was overseen by a national committee chaired by Attiyat and comprising representatives from the Ministry of Local Administration, the Ministry of Social Development, the Department of Statistics, the Cities and Villages Development Bank, the Greater Amman Municipality, the Higher Population Council, and the Jordanian National Commission for Women.Attiyat noted that the report was endorsed by the Cabinet and deposited at the National Library, with plans underway for publication on the United Nations platform.She highlighted that compiling the report took two years, involving dialogue sessions held in cooperation with the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) aimed at building the capacity of stakeholders from both the public and private sectors. These sessions engaged a broad spectrum of experts and specialists to ensure best practices and a participatory approach in preparing Jordan's progress report.Attiyat further reported that the number of tracked indicators has risen to 73 out of a total of 77, raising the indicator coverage rate in the second national report to 95 percent, compared to 52 percent in the first national report, also prepared by the Corporation.