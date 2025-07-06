Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Labor Ministry Received 120 Worker Disputes In H1 2025-Official


2025-07-06 09:05:23
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, July 6 (Petra) -The Wage Authority Unit at the Ministry of Labor received 120 labor cases during the first half of this year, as 97 of the total figure were resolved by the unit during the same period.
In a press statement to "Petra" Sunday, the ministry's spokesperson, Mohammad Zyoud, noted the unit resolved approximately 12 cases registered in 2024, in addition to 1 case filed in 2023.
Zyoud noted the unit, which was established pursuant to Article (54) of the Labor Law of 1996 and its amendments, is tasked to examine labor disputes within the Amman governorate.
On its jurisdiction, he said the unit's decisions are implemented by the competent enforcement departments and equal to rulings made by Jordan's regular courts.

