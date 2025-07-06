403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Prime Minister, Arab Parliament Speaker Discuss Regional Developments
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, July 6 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Sunday received Arab Parliament Speaker Mohammed Yamahi and an accompanying delegation of Arab Parliament members for discussions on regional developments and joint Arab action.
During the meeting, the Prime Minister underscored the pivotal role of the Arab Parliament in fostering unified Arab positions and mobilizing support for key Arab causes, foremost among them the Palestinian issue.
Hassan stressed the urgency of concerted efforts to halt the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza and to secure the immediate and sustained delivery of humanitarian aid to mitigate the severe humanitarian crisis confronting the people of the Strip.
The talks also addressed the Israeli escalation in the West Bank, with the Prime Minister emphasizing that safeguarding the rights of the Palestinian people on their land and ending Israeli violations against them remain top priorities for Jordan.
For his part, Arab Parliament Speaker Mohammed Yamahi commended Jordan's role, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, in defending Arab causes and championing the Palestinian issue across international forums. He further praised Jordan's significant efforts in delivering humanitarian assistance to Gaza's population.
Amman, July 6 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Sunday received Arab Parliament Speaker Mohammed Yamahi and an accompanying delegation of Arab Parliament members for discussions on regional developments and joint Arab action.
During the meeting, the Prime Minister underscored the pivotal role of the Arab Parliament in fostering unified Arab positions and mobilizing support for key Arab causes, foremost among them the Palestinian issue.
Hassan stressed the urgency of concerted efforts to halt the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza and to secure the immediate and sustained delivery of humanitarian aid to mitigate the severe humanitarian crisis confronting the people of the Strip.
The talks also addressed the Israeli escalation in the West Bank, with the Prime Minister emphasizing that safeguarding the rights of the Palestinian people on their land and ending Israeli violations against them remain top priorities for Jordan.
For his part, Arab Parliament Speaker Mohammed Yamahi commended Jordan's role, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, in defending Arab causes and championing the Palestinian issue across international forums. He further praised Jordan's significant efforts in delivering humanitarian assistance to Gaza's population.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Venture Studio Thesis* Acquires Lolli Rewards Platform To Kick Off BTC Ecosystem Expansion
- Klein Funding And Bybit Partner To Launch A New Era Of Crypto Prop Trading
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Zama Raises $57M In Series B To Bring End-To-End Encryption To Public Blockchains
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment