Prime Minister, Arab Parliament Speaker Discuss Regional Developments

Amman, July 6 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Sunday received Arab Parliament Speaker Mohammed Yamahi and an accompanying delegation of Arab Parliament members for discussions on regional developments and joint Arab action.During the meeting, the Prime Minister underscored the pivotal role of the Arab Parliament in fostering unified Arab positions and mobilizing support for key Arab causes, foremost among them the Palestinian issue.Hassan stressed the urgency of concerted efforts to halt the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza and to secure the immediate and sustained delivery of humanitarian aid to mitigate the severe humanitarian crisis confronting the people of the Strip.The talks also addressed the Israeli escalation in the West Bank, with the Prime Minister emphasizing that safeguarding the rights of the Palestinian people on their land and ending Israeli violations against them remain top priorities for Jordan.For his part, Arab Parliament Speaker Mohammed Yamahi commended Jordan's role, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, in defending Arab causes and championing the Palestinian issue across international forums. He further praised Jordan's significant efforts in delivering humanitarian assistance to Gaza's population.