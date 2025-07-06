Russia Redeploying Troops From Zaporizhzhia Direction To Rostov Region
“A large transfer of trucks carrying personnel from the Zaporizhzhia direction through Mariupol toward Taganrog/Rostov. Over 20 trucks in a convoy accompanied by Rosgvardiya and buses (GAZelle vans),”Andriushchenko noted.Read also: War update: 200 clashes on front lines in past 24 hours, fiercest fighting in Pokrovsk, Lyman sectors
He reported that the convoy was tracked as far as Taganrog, and judging by the route, they were heading toward the railway.
“Given Ukraine's improved positions and the deteriorating situation for the enemy in the north – could this be reinforcements for the Sumy region?” Andriushchenko speculated.
According to him, the convoy included a mixed composition of forces, including units from the Caucasus.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, over 15 military trucks carrying Chechen fighters recently arrived in temporarily occupied Mariupol, with plans to relocate to the Zaporizhzhia region.
