Naval Drones Attack Russian Fleet In Novorossiysk Media

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That's according to the Astra Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.

For several hours, an air raid alert was active in the city as air defenses were active in the area, according to the report.

Novorossiysk Mayor Andriy Kravchenko ordered traffic ban along the municipal embankment. The threat of naval drones was lifted at 06:33 local time on Sunday.

It is noted that damage assessment is yet to be completed.

Mediazona says the Russian Ministry of Defense claimed air defense units shot down 120 drones overnight Sunday.

According to the statement by MoD Russia, 30 drones were intercepted over Bryansk region, 29 over Kursk region, and another 18 over Oryol region. Over the Belgorod and Tula regions, 17 and 13 drones were allegedly shot down, respectively.

UAVs were also spotted over Kaluga, Leningrad, Smolensk, Novgorod, and Tver regions. Another drone was allegedly destroyed over the Sea of ​​Azov.

Later, it became known that a man was injured in Kursk region by drone debris.

As Ukrinform reported, on July 4, a company producing combat parts for Shahed UAVs was attacked in Moscow region.