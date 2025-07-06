Top Female Chess Players Gather In Batumi For FIDE Women's World Cup

MENAFN - AzerNews) The opening ceremony of the Women's World Chess Cup has been held in Batumi, Georgia.

Azernews reports that the event was attended by government officials, President of the Georgian Chess Federation Akaki Iashvili, President of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) Arkady Dvorkovich, FIDE Vice President and President of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation Mahir Mammadov, as well as other distinguished guests.

In his speech, FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich emphasized that the strongest female chess players in the world are participating in this prestigious tournament.

FIDE Vice President Mahir Mammadov highlighted Georgia's hosting of the World Cup as a significant event and expressed confidence that the competition would be organized at the highest level.

Following the speeches, the draw ceremony determined which players would start with white or black pieces in the first round. Players who drew an odd number were assigned to play with the black pieces.

Azerbaijan is represented at the World Cup by four female players.

According to the draw:



Govhar Beydullayeva will face Anahita Zahedifar from Iran,

Ulviyya Fataliyeva will play against Jilin Zhang from Australia,

Khanim Balajayeva will take on Elnaz Kalikhmet from Kazakhstan, Gulnar Mammadova will compete against Yunshan Li from China.

The total prize fund of the Women's World Cup is $691,250, with the winner receiving $50,000. The top three finishers will qualify for the Candidates Tournament.

In total, 107 chess players from 47 countries are competing in the tournament.