Garabagh's Business Landscape Expands With New Center In Khankendi
Speaking to AzerTag, the center's representative Najaf Badalov said that the four-storey complex spans more than 4,500 square meters. It includes 24 office spaces, 6 meeting rooms, and various service facilities. The center also features a restaurant named “Zefir Cafe & Terrace” that can host up to 120 guests, as well as services for stationery and printing supplies, dry cleaning, and laundry.
As part of the large-scale reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories, the business center is designed to meet modern management standards and deliver high-quality services. It will offer a contemporary and convenient workspace for resident companies, catering to both entrepreneurs and corporate entities, while also contributing to employment in the region.
In the initial phase, the center will employ 20 people, including 12 residents of Khankendi, Khojaly, Shusha, and other liberated areas, as well as one veteran of the Patriotic War.
It should be noted that President Ilham Aliyev attended the official opening of the“Khankendi” Business Center, part of the “Khankendi” Hotel Complex, on July 3.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Venture Studio Thesis* Acquires Lolli Rewards Platform To Kick Off BTC Ecosystem Expansion
- Klein Funding And Bybit Partner To Launch A New Era Of Crypto Prop Trading
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Zama Raises $57M In Series B To Bring End-To-End Encryption To Public Blockchains
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment