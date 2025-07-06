How To Improve 5G Speeds On Jio, Airtel And Vi?
Using Jio, Airtel, or Vi but no 5G speed? Don't worry! Many face this after upgrading to a 5G phone. No need to panic or visit a service center. You can enjoy speeds 10x faster than 4G. Let's see how.
First, ensure your phone supports 5G. Then, check for the latest firmware update in Settings > Software Update. Outdated software can prevent connection to new networks. Once updated, your phone is ready for 5G.
With updated software, go to Settings > Mobile Network on your Android or iOS device. Select your SIM provider (Jio, Airtel, or Vi) and tap Preferred Network Type. Choose 5G/4G/3G/2G Auto. This lets your phone connect to the fastest available network, including 5G. You should see the 5G icon if coverage is available.
If you've done everything right but still can't access 5G, it might be due to low coverage in your area. Visit your telecom operator's website and check their 5G coverage map or call customer service. Also, remember your current 4G SIM is fully compatible with 5G. No need for a new SIM.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Venture Studio Thesis* Acquires Lolli Rewards Platform To Kick Off BTC Ecosystem Expansion
- Klein Funding And Bybit Partner To Launch A New Era Of Crypto Prop Trading
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Zama Raises $57M In Series B To Bring End-To-End Encryption To Public Blockchains
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment