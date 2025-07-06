How To Improve 5G Speeds On Jio, Airtel And Vi?

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Experiencing slow speeds despite having a 5G phone and plan? This guide helps you troubleshoot common 5G connectivity issues, from software updates to network settings, ensuring you get the most out of your 5G experience.

Using Jio, Airtel, or Vi but no 5G speed? Don't worry! Many face this after upgrading to a 5G phone. No need to panic or visit a service center. You can enjoy speeds 10x faster than 4G. Let's see how.

First, ensure your phone supports 5G. Then, check for the latest firmware update in Settings > Software Update. Outdated software can prevent connection to new networks. Once updated, your phone is ready for 5G.

With updated software, go to Settings > Mobile Network on your Android or iOS device. Select your SIM provider (Jio, Airtel, or Vi) and tap Preferred Network Type. Choose 5G/4G/3G/2G Auto. This lets your phone connect to the fastest available network, including 5G. You should see the 5G icon if coverage is available.

If you've done everything right but still can't access 5G, it might be due to low coverage in your area. Visit your telecom operator's website and check their 5G coverage map or call customer service. Also, remember your current 4G SIM is fully compatible with 5G. No need for a new SIM.