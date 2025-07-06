PM Modi Fulfilled Syama Prasad Mookerjee's Dream After 66 Years: J&K L-G

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, July 6 (IANS) J&K L-G Manoj Sinha said on Sunday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi fulfilled Syama Prasad Mookerjee's dream 66 years after his martyrdom, asserting that he (Mookerjee) wished active participation of the people of J&K in the mainstream of development and nation-building.

“Today, India is making exponential strides in its development journey to achieve his (Mookerjee's) other resolves of building a strong, united, and developed India,” he said while attending the 125th birth anniversary celebration of Syama Prasad Mookerjee, at Tagore Hall, in Srinagar.

Paying rich tributes to Mookerjee, the L-G recalled his immense contributions as one of the key architects of modern India.

“Mookerjee was a visionary statesman, educationist and fearless parliamentarian whose ideals continue to shape the destiny of India. His profound knowledge and resolute commitment to social cohesion and harmony will always be remembered,” he said.

He further observed that J&K has launched a two-year celebratory campaign to honour the life and legacy of Syama Prasad Mookerjee and his role in strengthening national unity and advocating 'One Nation, One Constitution' for a brighter future of J&K.

“Syama Prasad Mookerjee sacrificed his life for the unification of J&K with India. He was a proponent of "One Nation, One Constitution” and opposed Article 370. His martyrdom in Srinagar while fighting for J&K's complete integration remained a defining moment in the nation's history,” he said.

The L-G pointed out that PM Modi fulfilled Mookerjee's dream 66 years after his martyrdom, adding that,“The achievements of J&K post-August 2019 are guided by the dream of Syama Prasad Mookerjee and the resolve of PM Modi. he (Mookerjee) was guided by the vision to build a discrimination-free J&K and to change its destiny by complete integration with India.”

The L-G claimed that Mookerjee wished active participation of the people of J&K in the mainstream of development and nation-building.

“With the inspiration of Mookerjee and the commitment of PM Modi, J&K is setting new records of development. Mookerjee was the chief architect of India's industrialisation. He laid the foundation of a self-reliant India,” he claimed.

He said that Mookerjee breathed his last in Srinagar, and the entire J&K is indebted to him.

“The new generation should actively engage in honouring his legacy. Week-long exhibitions in educational institutions and theatrical performances depicting his life's journey should be organised,” he claimed.