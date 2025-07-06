African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Message On The Occasion Of The Independence Day Of Republic Of Malawi

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, extends his warmest congratulations to the Government and people of the the Republic of Malawi on the occasion of the anniversary of their independence.

This momentous occasion is a testament to Malawi's resilience, unity, and unwavering commitment to peace and development. As a valued member of our Union, Malawi continues to play a vital role in advancing our shared aspirations under Agenda 2063, particularly in the fields of youth empowerment, agricultural transformation, and regional integration.

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission reiterates the African Union's support for Malawi in its pursuit of sustainable development and inclusive prosperity.

Happy Independence Day!

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).