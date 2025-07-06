Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Khankendi Congress Center Opens As Part Of Garabagh Reconstruction Drive

2025-07-06 08:06:29
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijani government continues to implement consistent and rapid reconstruction projects across the territories liberated from occupation. One such initiative is the Khankendi Congress Center, inaugurated on July 3 with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev.

Speaking to AzerTag, the Center's representative Najaf Badalov noted that the Congress Center, equipped with state-of-the-art technical infrastructure, covers an area of 6,500 square meters. It includes a 600-seat auditorium in a theatrical layout, a 350-seat banquet hall, conference and meeting rooms, and various multi-purpose spaces.

Combining modern design with traditional Azerbaijani architectural elements, the facility offers a versatile venue for national and international conferences, seminars, business meetings, and other major events.

In its initial phase of operation, the Congress Center has provided 12 permanent jobs, with 8 of the employees being residents of Khankendi, Khojaly, Kalbajar, and other liberated territories. Known for its high functionality and modern standards, the Khankendi Congress Center stands out as a significant project contributing to the socio-economic revitalization of Azerbaijan's liberated regions.

