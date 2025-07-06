Khankendi Congress Center Opens As Part Of Garabagh Reconstruction Drive
Speaking to AzerTag, the Center's representative Najaf Badalov noted that the Congress Center, equipped with state-of-the-art technical infrastructure, covers an area of 6,500 square meters. It includes a 600-seat auditorium in a theatrical layout, a 350-seat banquet hall, conference and meeting rooms, and various multi-purpose spaces.
Combining modern design with traditional Azerbaijani architectural elements, the facility offers a versatile venue for national and international conferences, seminars, business meetings, and other major events.
In its initial phase of operation, the Congress Center has provided 12 permanent jobs, with 8 of the employees being residents of Khankendi, Khojaly, Kalbajar, and other liberated territories. Known for its high functionality and modern standards, the Khankendi Congress Center stands out as a significant project contributing to the socio-economic revitalization of Azerbaijan's liberated regions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Venture Studio Thesis* Acquires Lolli Rewards Platform To Kick Off BTC Ecosystem Expansion
- Klein Funding And Bybit Partner To Launch A New Era Of Crypto Prop Trading
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Zama Raises $57M In Series B To Bring End-To-End Encryption To Public Blockchains
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment