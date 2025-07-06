Zelensky: Hundreds Of Ukrainians Return From Captivity Since Early June
“Eight stages of a major exchange. Since the beginning of June, hundreds of our people have returned home. Our youth, the defenders of Mariupol, those who held the line in the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kyiv regions. The wounded, the severely ill. Those who had been considered missing in action,” the President stated.
According to Zelensky, most of the released individuals had been held in Russian captivity since 2022. Among those returned are not only military personnel but also civilians, who had also become victims of the war.
The President emphasized that these returns were made possible thanks to the coordinated efforts of a large team working every day to free every Ukrainian.
“We continue this work and will carry on until we bring everyone back – without exception,” he affirmed.Read also: Ukraine brings home more prisoners in latest exchange with Russia
As previously reported by Ukrinform, during the latest exchange stage, severely ill, wounded, and young people under the age of 25 were returned to Ukraine. Their captivity in Russia had been confirmed by the International Committee of the Red Cross or other sources.
Photo: Security Service of Ukraine
