Senate, Arab Parliament Sign Agreement To Strengthen Arab Parliamentary Diplomacy

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 6 (Petra) -- Senate President Faisal Fayez received Arab Parliament Speaker Mohammed Yamahi and his accompanying delegation on Sunday, as part of an official visit to Jordan at the invitation of the Senate.Following formal talks, both sides signed a memorandum of cooperation to bolster parliamentary relations between Jordan's Senate and the Arab Parliament. The agreement includes exchanging expertise and knowledge in legislative affairs, training, and capacity building, in addition to coordinating positions at regional and international forums and promoting dialogue and parliamentary diplomacy in service of Arab interests.Fayez underscored the important role of the Arab Parliament and its leadership in advancing joint Arab action to meet the aspirations of Arab peoples. He stressed the need to activate Arab parliamentary diplomacy to help resolve the region's crises.He called for intensified and coordinated Arab parliamentary efforts to expose Israel's atrocities and brutal aggression to global public opinion and to press international parliaments to take clear and firm positions to halt Israeli aggression and enforce international court rulings against Israeli political and military figures accused of war crimes.Fayez also urged the Arab Parliament to convene an Arab economic summit to establish an economic union modeled after the European Union, aiming to boost economic cooperation, trade exchange, technology transfer, and ultimately create a common Arab market.He emphasized that confronting the region's current challenges requires Arab parliamentarians to strengthen and activate parliamentary institutions, bridge differences, and elevate these institutions to meet the ambitions of Arab citizens, advance joint Arab action, and unify political stances on key Arab causes.Fayez briefed the delegation on the latest regional developments, particularly the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people and efforts to expand tensions. He highlighted Jordan's role, under His Majesty King Abdullah II's leadership, in working to end the Israeli aggression and supporting the Palestinian people in achieving their legitimate rights. He stressed that Jordan remains strong through its leadership, people, security services, and armed forces, despite all challenges.For his part, Yamahi praised Jordan's distinguished parliamentary experience and the Arab Parliament's keenness to enhance bilateral cooperation and exchange best practices in parliamentary work. He commended Jordan's historical role under the Hashemite leadership in supporting Arab unity and defending Arab causes, foremost among them the Palestinian cause.He expressed the Arab Parliament's full support for His Majesty's efforts to achieve regional peace and resolve the Palestinian issue based on the two-state solution and relevant international legitimacy resolutions, reaffirming support for the Hashemite Custodianship over Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.Yamahi noted that signing the memorandum of understanding with the Senate reflects the Arab Parliament's commitment to strengthening inter-Arab parliamentary cooperation, promoting shared dialogue, and addressing the region's pressing challenges.He added that the Arab Parliament is currently working to advance the shift to a digital economy, achieve Arab food security, empower women and youth, and establish a parliamentary forum for regional parliamentary leaders to confront challenges and achieve peace, security, stability, and development.