Rain Delays India's Bid For Win Over England In Second Test

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Birmingham, United Kingdom: Rain frustrated India's hopes of a Series-levelling win in the second Test against England at Edgbaston on Sunday.

India were in a commanding position heading into the final day's play, with England 72-3 and needing a mammoth 536 more runs to reach what would be a new Test record fourth-innings victory total of 608.

But 20 minutes before the scheduled 11:00 am local (1000 GMT) start, a huge downpour in Birmingham at an already overcast Edgbaston left puddles on the outfield, although the pitch and square were fully covered.

This match has so far been a triumph for India captain Shubman Gill, who on Saturday became the first batsman in Test history to post scores of 250 and 150 in the same match.

The 25-year-old followed his majestic 269 in the first innings with a dashing 161 off just 162 balls in the second.

His first-innings masterclass was the cornerstone of India's 587 after England captain Ben Stokes sent India into bat.

England managed 407 in reply, thanks mainly to an extraordinary stand of over 300 runs between Jamie Smith (184 not out) and Harry Brook (158).

India pacemen Mohammed Siraj (6-70) and Akash Deep (4-88) kept England in check.

Gill's 161 was the centrepiece of India's 427-6 declared, with Siraj and Deep combining to take three England wickets before Saturday's close.

Ollie Pope was 24 not out and Brook 15 not out at stumps.

England lead the five-match Series after chasing down a target of 371 at Headingley last week.

But they now face a far tougher task at Edgbaston, with a draw seemingly the best they can hope for.

No side has ever made more to win in the fourth innings of a Test than the West Indies' 418 against Australia at St John's in 2003.

The third Test at Lord's starts on Thursday.