Türkiye Detains Three Mayors in Anti-Corruption Probe


2025-07-06 07:58:59
(MENAFN) Three opposition mayors were apprehended in southern Türkiye on Saturday as part of an escalating anti-corruption investigation, according to media.

The mayors in question—Zeydan Karalar of Adana, Muhittin Bocek of Antalya, and Abdurrahman Tutdere of Adiyaman—were taken into custody following the earlier detention of over 120 individuals, including former Izmir Mayor Tunc Soyer, in a separate corruption probe.

Media reports that both Karalar and Tutdere, the mayors of Adana and Adiyaman, are under investigation for alleged involvement in tender manipulation and corruption schemes.

Meanwhile, Bocek, the mayor of Antalya, is reportedly facing charges related to a different corruption case. In connection with these ongoing investigations, Ahmet Sahin, the deputy mayor of Istanbul's Buyukcekmece district, was also arrested.

