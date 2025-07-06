Ukrainian Record Set: Largest Navy Flag Unfurled In Odesa
He noted that the flag was unfurled by Navy cadets and lyceum students. The flag measures 35 meters in length and 19.8 meters in width.
“Our flag is a symbol of bravery, resilience, and devotion to our people. Many victories have already been won under it. I believe the greatest ones are still ahead,” Neizhpapa emphasized.
Read also: Zelensky: Ukrainian Navy holding the line on water, land, and in the sky
As previously reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian Navy Day has been celebrated since 2015 on the first Sunday of July, in accordance with a presidential decree dated June 12, 2015.
Photo: Commander of the Ukrainian Navy, Facebook
