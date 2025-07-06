Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Record Set: Largest Navy Flag Unfurled In Odesa

Ukrainian Record Set: Largest Navy Flag Unfurled In Odesa


2025-07-06 07:05:13
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, the Commander of the Ukrainian Navy, Vice Admiral Oleksii Neizhpapa, shared the news on Facebook .

He noted that the flag was unfurled by Navy cadets and lyceum students. The flag measures 35 meters in length and 19.8 meters in width.

“Our flag is a symbol of bravery, resilience, and devotion to our people. Many victories have already been won under it. I believe the greatest ones are still ahead,” Neizhpapa emphasized.



 Read also: Zelensky: Ukrainian Navy holding the line on water, land, and in the sky

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian Navy Day has been celebrated since 2015 on the first Sunday of July, in accordance with a presidential decree dated June 12, 2015.

Photo: Commander of the Ukrainian Navy, Facebook

