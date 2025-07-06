Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait PM, UK Foreign Secretary Discuss Biateral Ties


2025-07-06 07:03:21
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 6 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received on Sunday, UK Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs David Lammy during his official visit to Kuwait.
During the meeting, both sides touched on enhancing bilateral ties between the two countries.
The meeting was attended by Head of the Prime Minister's Office Abdulaziz Al-Dakheel, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for European Affairs Ambassador Sadeq Marafi, Kuwait's Ambassador to the UK Bader Al-Munaikh, and UK Ambassador to Kuwait Belinda Lewis. (end)
aa


MENAFN06072025000071011013ID1109765135

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search