Dhurandhar Teaser: 6 Intense Faces, Who's The Most Menacing?

Film Dhurandhar Stars Look: The teaser for Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar was released on Sunday. The teaser is quite powerful and explosive. The looks of 5 other stars along with Ranveer were also seen in the film, let's know about them

Director-writer Aditya Dhar released the teaser of Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar on his birthday on Sunday, July 6. As soon as the teaser of the film was released, it went viral on social media. Fans are constantly commenting. Meanwhile, we are going to tell you about those stars, whose look was seen in the teaser.

1. Sanjay Dutt's scary look was seen in the teaser of the film Dhurandhar. With scattered hair, white beard and anger on his face, Sanjay looks terrifying. He is seen doing tremendous action in the teaser.

2. Akshaye Khanna is also in director Aditya Dhar's film Dhurandhar. In the teaser, Akshay is sometimes seen angry and sometimes stylish. Akshay's look is also being liked a lot. Akshay will again be seen in a negative role.

3. Arjun Rampal was also seen in the teaser of the film Dhurandhar. Short hair, long white-black beard, Arjun smoking looks terrifying. His crooked smile has dominated the teaser.

4. R Madhavan is also a part of the film Dhurandhar. It is becoming difficult to recognize Madhavan seen in the teaser of the film. Madhavan looked quite impressive with half his head bald, golden frame glasses and a mustache.

5. The most terrifying look in the teaser of the film Dhurandhar is that of Ranveer Singh. Ranveer dominated the entire teaser with long hair, beard and anger in his eyes. Seeing his look, many people remembered the film Padmaavat.

A glimpse of Rakesh Bedi has been seen in the teaser of the film Dhurandhar. However, it is difficult to recognize him in the look that has surfaced.

Let us tell you that Ranveer's film Dhurandhar will be released in theaters on December 5 this year. The film has been produced by Aditya Dhar along with Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. It is being told that the film's budget is 250 crores. Ranveer is playing the role of an undercover agent in the movie.