403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Modi's Brazil Visit Shows BRICS Wants More Control Over Trade
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Brazil on July 5, 2025, for the BRICS Summit and a state visit with President Lula da Silva.
This marks the first time an Indian leader has made an official bilateral visit to Brazil in nearly 60 years.
Modi's trip highlights how India and Brazil want to build stronger business ties and rely less on traditional Western markets.
Modi and Lula plan to talk about increasing trade, investing in renewable energy, and working together on new farming technology.
Both countries want to make deals that help their own economies grow. They focus on practical results, like creating jobs and sharing technology, rather than on political speeches.
The BRICS group, now with new members like Saudi Arabia and the UAE, controls a bigger part of the world's economy and population.
Leaders at the summi want to make it easier to trade directly with each other and invest in each other's countries. They also want to protect themselves from global economic shocks by working together.
Before coming to Brazil, Modi met Argentina's President Javier Milei. They agreed to look for new ways to trade, especially in minerals, medicines, and energy.
Modi's Brazil Visit Shows BRICS Wants More Control Over Trade
Both leaders want to speed up business deals and make it easier for companies from their countries to work together.
India and Brazil have met several times at big international meetings in the past two years. These repeated talks show they are serious about building a closer partnership.
The BRICS group's expansion also shows that more countries want more say in how global trade works.
This visit is not about making hefty promises or political statements. Modi and his partners want to make real deals that help their people and businesses.
They want to build a new economic system where they have more control and can create their own opportunities.
The main story is simple: India, Brazil, and other BRICS countries want to shape global trade for their own benefit.
They use these meetings to make practical agreements that bring jobs, technology, and growth to their countries.
This new approach could change how the world does business in the years ahead.
This marks the first time an Indian leader has made an official bilateral visit to Brazil in nearly 60 years.
Modi's trip highlights how India and Brazil want to build stronger business ties and rely less on traditional Western markets.
Modi and Lula plan to talk about increasing trade, investing in renewable energy, and working together on new farming technology.
Both countries want to make deals that help their own economies grow. They focus on practical results, like creating jobs and sharing technology, rather than on political speeches.
The BRICS group, now with new members like Saudi Arabia and the UAE, controls a bigger part of the world's economy and population.
Leaders at the summi want to make it easier to trade directly with each other and invest in each other's countries. They also want to protect themselves from global economic shocks by working together.
Before coming to Brazil, Modi met Argentina's President Javier Milei. They agreed to look for new ways to trade, especially in minerals, medicines, and energy.
Modi's Brazil Visit Shows BRICS Wants More Control Over Trade
Both leaders want to speed up business deals and make it easier for companies from their countries to work together.
India and Brazil have met several times at big international meetings in the past two years. These repeated talks show they are serious about building a closer partnership.
The BRICS group's expansion also shows that more countries want more say in how global trade works.
This visit is not about making hefty promises or political statements. Modi and his partners want to make real deals that help their people and businesses.
They want to build a new economic system where they have more control and can create their own opportunities.
The main story is simple: India, Brazil, and other BRICS countries want to shape global trade for their own benefit.
They use these meetings to make practical agreements that bring jobs, technology, and growth to their countries.
This new approach could change how the world does business in the years ahead.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Venture Studio Thesis* Acquires Lolli Rewards Platform To Kick Off BTC Ecosystem Expansion
- Klein Funding And Bybit Partner To Launch A New Era Of Crypto Prop Trading
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Zama Raises $57M In Series B To Bring End-To-End Encryption To Public Blockchains
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment