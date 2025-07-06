24-Member UK Expert Team In Kerala To Inspect Grounded British F-35B Fighter Jet

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, July 6 (IANS) Weeks after an emergency landing of the Royal Air Force (RAF) F-35B stealth fighter jet in Kerala, a team of British and American aviation experts have arrived in Thiruvananthapuram to inspect and attempt repairs on the cutting-edge combat aircraft.

A Royal Air Force Atlas transport aircraft touched down at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport at 12.46 p.m. on Sunday, carrying a 24-member technical team comprising 14 engineers and 10 crew members.

The arrival of the team follows mounting speculation and intense media scrutiny over the fate of the advanced fifth-generation jet, which has been parked at bay number four of the airport's domestic terminal since June 14. The aircraft was forced to land due to technical malfunctions, compounded by adverse weather conditions over the Indian Ocean during its deployment.

According to flight tracking data, the RAF transport aircraft carrying experts left Brize Norton airbase in Oxfordshire -- one of the largest RAF stations -- on July 4, before stopping over at RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus and Seeb International Airport in Oman. It commenced its final leg from Muscat on Sunday morning and reached Kerala by afternoon.

The expert team will conduct a thorough inspection of the jet and assess the feasibility of conducting on-site repairs at its current location. If necessary, the aircraft may be towed to a hangar facility within the airport premises for more extensive work.

Sources indicated that dismantling the jet's wings and tail for airlifting it back to the UK or US would be a last resort if other repair options prove unviable. A final decision will be made following the inspection.

Meanwhile, the prolonged grounding of the stealth aircraft has triggered considerable public curiosity and social media frenzy in India, with memes and conspiracy theories gaining traction amid the silence from defence officials.

British authorities have consistently maintained that the aircraft can be restored to operational status in Kerala following repairs and mandatory safety checks. However, the delay in dispatching the technical team had fuelled uncertainty over the jet's future.

With the arrival of the engineers, clarity is now expected in the coming days on whether the aircraft will return to the skies from Indian soil -- or be flown home for more comprehensive servicing.