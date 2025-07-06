Who's The Actress Romancing Ranveer Singh In Dhurandhar?
A new actress appears in the teaser of Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar'. Do you know who this actress is and how old she is? Find out how much younger she is than Ranveer
Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' teaser, released on his 40th birthday, features a heroine amidst the star-studded cast. But who is she, and how old is she?Sara Arjun, a Bollywood and South Indian cinema actress, makes her Hindi film debut as a lead in 'Dhurandhar'. She previously acted alongside Sanjay Dutt in 'Tulsi Das Junior'.Sara Arjun's birthdate isn't clearly known, but online sources suggest she was born around 2005-2006, making her 19-20 years old. Ranveer Singh is 40, so there's a 20-21 year age gap.Sara Arjun started in TV commercials at just 18 months old. She's been a child artist in films like 'Jai Ho' and 'Jazbaa', playing Aishwarya Rai's daughter in the latter.Sara Arjun is the daughter of actor Raj Arjun, known for roles in films like 'Black Friday', 'Kaalo', 'Rowdy Rathore', and more.
