Ashadha Purnima 2025: Big Money And Career Wins For These 6 Lucky Signs

On the 8th, 9th, and 10th of this month, a Sama Saptaka Drishti is forming with Jupiter transiting in Gemini and the Moon in Sagittarius. When these two planets come together, if Sama Saptaka Drishti forms between them, or if they are in the center of each other, Gajakesari Yoga is formed.

Gemini

Since Jupiter is in this sign and aspects the Moon in the seventh house, Gajakesari Yoga is created. This increases honor and etiquette in the country and abroad. Royal honors are possible. Income will increase from many sources. All income-generating efforts will be successful. Property disputes will be resolved favorably. Success in court cases is likely. There will be job promotions. Career and business will be profitable.

Leo

Jupiter aspects the Moon in the fifth house from an auspicious position, leading to an increase in salary and allowances at the workplace and an increase in income in career and business. Stocks will be very profitable. Auspicious developments will be seen in the family. Victory over enemies, rivals, and competitors is indicated. Income will increase significantly. Health problems will decrease. Profitable connections will be made with people in high positions.

Virgo

If Gajakesari Yoga forms in the tenth house of this zodiac sign, a person will achieve excellence in their work and gain good recognition. Career and business will be very busy. There will be opportunities for promotion in the job. There is a chance to change to a better job. Unexpected job benefits will come to the unemployed. Income will increase in many ways. Assets will accumulate. The value of properties will increase significantly. Travel will be profitable.

Libra

As Gajakesari Yoga forms in the house of fortune, Raja Yogas will certainly occur in terms of career. Employees and unemployed individuals will also receive foreign offers. They will be recognized as prominent figures in society. Income will come from many sources. Along with a salary increase at work, there will also be a promotion. Falling in love or marriage with a family of high status may occur. Health will improve.

Sagittarius

In this sign, the Moon is in the seventh house aspected by Jupiter, creating Gajakesari Yoga. Due to this, good success will be achieved not only in employment but also in career, business, and job endeavors. Income will increase greatly. Falling in love or marriage with a person from a wealthy family is possible. There is also the possibility of childbirth. You will hear a lot of good news.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.