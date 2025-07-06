Ex CJI Chandrachud Explains Delay In Vacating Official Residence: 'Have 2 Daughters With Special Needs'

MENAFN - Live Mint) After the Supreme Court administration wrote to the Centre seeking the vacating of official residence of Chief Justice of India, Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud responded citing personal reasons for his extended stay at the bungalow.

Chandrachud said that the delay was due to the requirements of his family, adding that he has“two daughters with special needs."

“My daughters have severe comorbidities and genetic problems – particularly nemaline myopathy, for which they are being treated by specialists at AIIMS," the former CJI said.

He said that it was taking time to find a house appropriate for the family, while acknowledging that it was a“personal issue”.

Chandrachud further clarified that this has been discussed with the judges and officers of the Supreme Court.

While asserting that he fully aware of his responsibilities having "occupied the highest judicial office”, he said that he would move in a few days.

“To be sure, former CJIs in the past have been allowed extended time to retain government accommodation post-retirement, often to facilitate transition or address personal exigencies,” Chandrachud said.

Supreme Court's letter to the Union Government

The top court, in a July 1 letter to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), asked for the Bungalow No. 5 on Krishna Menon Marg in Lutyens' Delhi – designated for the sitting CJI – to be vacated immediately.

While Chandrachud left office eight months back, he still resides in the Type VIII Bungalow, with his two successors – Justices Sanjiv Khanna and the incumbent Bhushan R Gavai – opting to continue living in the bungalows alloted to them earlier.

According to the SC's letter, Chandrachud had written to then CJI Khanna on December 18, 2024, asking for an extension of his stay at the bungalow till April 30, 2025.

He had cited stalled renovation work due to pollution-related restrictions under GRAP-IV at his newly alloted Bungalow No. 14 on Tughlak Road as the reason for the request.

The CJI approved the request, with the MoHUA allowing the retention on the licence fees of ₹5,430 per month.

Following this, Chandrachud had made an oral request to continue staying at the residence till May 31, 2025, which was permitted with a caveat stating that no further extension would be granted.

