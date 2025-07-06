Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
First Visuals! Stranded British F-35B Jet Moved To Hangar Weeks After Emergency Landing At Airport In Kerala


2025-07-06 06:10:51
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kerala: The stranded British F-35B British fighter jet which had made an emergency landing at the Trivandrum Airport last month, has been moved to the hangar from its grounded position.

A team of technical experts aboard a British Royal Air Force Airbus A400M Atlas arrived at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Sunday, to assess the F-35 fighter jet.

Take a look at the video here:

The UK Navy fighter jet had made an emergency landing at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on June 14.

(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)

