Soldier Dies Of Bullet Injury From His Own Rifle In J & K's Rajouri

2025-07-06 06:09:22
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Rajouri/Jammu- An army personnel died of a bullet injury from his own service rifle inside a camp in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.

The soldier, posted with 54 Rashtriya Rifles, was on sentry duty when he died in the company headquarters in Solki village, 40 km from Rajouri town, late Saturday, the officials said.

They said his colleagues heard a gunshot from his post and rushed to the scene to find him dead on-the-spot.

It was not immediately clear whether the soldier died of suicide or accidental discharge from his rifle, the officials said, adding police have started inquest proceedings to ascertain the cause of his death.

