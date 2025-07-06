Khidirli Village Rises From Ruins As Reconstruction Gains Momentum In Aghdam

MENAFN - AzerNews) After nearly thirty years of Armenian vandalism that turned it into ruins, Karabakh has entered a new era. Like other liberated territories, life is returning to the Aghdam district, thanks to the glorious victory of the Azerbaijani Army under the leadership of the victorious Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev. Large-scale construction and reconstruction works are underway in the district centre and surrounding villages, along with the implementation of vital infrastructure projects.

One of the residential areas currently being built in Aghdam is the village of Khidirli.

Leyla Sarabi, spokesperson for the Reconstruction, Construction, and Management Service in Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts, told AZERTAC's regional correspondent that Khidirli village is located in the northwest of Aghdam city, about 3 kilometres from the district centre. President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the foundation-laying ceremony of the village in October 2022. The planned project area of the village exceeds 417 hectares. Within the first and second phases, nearly 6,000 people are expected to be resettled, and the construction of 1,498 individual houses is envisaged.

The area planned for the first phase covers 170.44 hectares. During this phase, 719 families-totalling 2,951 people-are set to be relocated to the village. As part of this phase, 719 individual houses have been built: 263 two-room, 332 three-room, 121 four-room, and 3 five-room houses. In addition, the village has been equipped with essential modern social infrastructure, including administrative and service buildings. These include a multifunctional administrative building, a community club, a medical station, an emergency medical services unit, a guesthouse for temporary accommodation of education and healthcare workers, a public services facility, a workshop, a full secondary school, and a nursery-kindergarten. Approximately 20% of the village's territory is designated for green space.

It should be noted that on July 3, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sadyr Japarov, attended the inauguration of the first phase of Khidirli village in the Aghdam district.