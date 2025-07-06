JVA Reinforces Key Southern Dam Against Floods

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 6 (Petra) -- Thew Jordan Valley Authority (JVA) has completed a series of protective measures at the Al-Waheidi Dam in the southern Ma'an Governorate, aiming to enhance its resilience against floods and improve water management, the Ministry of Water and Irrigation announced on Sunday.The works, part of a broader strategy to secure and develop water resources, were supported by the German government through the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) and partnered with World Vision.Improvements included the construction of gabion and concrete retaining walls, new concrete stilling basins, and comprehensive maintenance to the dam's structure and spillway channel. These upgrades are designed to increase the dam's capacity to handle flash floods and bolster its flood resistance, the ministry said in a statement.Built in 2011, the Al-Waheidi Dam holds a crucial 750,000 cubic meters of water, storing vital rainfall and flood runoff for the region. Officials say the reinforced infrastructure will better protect local communities and properties while contributing to environmental stability.