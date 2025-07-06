Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Kuwait Amir Congratulates Comoros On Independence Day

2025-07-06 06:04:41
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 6 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a congratulatory cable, Sunday, to the President of the Union of the Comoros Azali Assoumani on his country's Independence Day.
In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished the president good health and the people of Comoros progress and prosperity. (end)
MENAFN06072025000071011013ID1109764993

