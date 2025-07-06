Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Kuwait Expresses Solidarity, Sympathy For US Due To Texas Floods


2025-07-06 06:04:39
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 6 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Foreign Ministry expressed on Sunday its sympathies and solidarity with the United States on the devastating floods affecting Texas State, killing dozens and injuring others.
The Ministry, in a statement, presented its sincere condolences and solace to the United States and to the families of victims, and wished those injured a speedy recovery. (end)
ae


MENAFN06072025000071011013ID1109764992

