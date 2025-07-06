403
Türkiye Expresses Sympathy to Floods in Texas
(MENAFN) On Saturday, Türkiye conveyed its heartfelt sympathies to the relatives of those who perished in the devastating floods that struck the U.S. state of Texas.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives caused by the recent floods in Texas, USA,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry noted in an official declaration.
The message also extended sincere condolences to both the bereaved families and the broader American public.
The deluge in Texas, which has so far resulted in the deaths of no fewer than 27 individuals, started late Thursday and persisted into early Friday morning.
Torrential downpours caused the Guadalupe River to overflow, reaching a peak of over 39 feet (11.8 meters), eclipsing the second-largest modern flood in the area, which occurred in 1987.
The local sheriff’s department characterized the unfolding events as "an extremely active scene, countywide," while spokesperson Clint Morris remarked that it might represent a flood of "once-in-a-lifetime" magnitude.
A news agency reported that Patrick, currently performing the duties of acting governor, confirmed the deployment of 400 emergency responders to manage the crisis.
