STATEMENT OF APPRECIATION FOR HOSTING INTRA-GOVERNMENT SHARING ECONOMY ROUNDTABLE WITH THE DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER
(MENAFNEditorial) We extend our heartfelt gratitude to YAB Dato’ Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Deputy Prime Minister I; YB Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, Minister of Law and Institutional Reform; YB Dato' Sri Abdul Rahman Mohamad, Deputy Minister of Human Resources; YB Tuan Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh, Non-Executive Chairman of MDEC; and Anuar Fariz Fadzil, CEO of MDEC, for hosting a meaningful roundtable with industry stakeholders on Tuesday, 1 July 2025 at Tenera Bangi Resort.
This timely engagement was an important step forward in building a collaborative approach in shaping Malaysia’s gig economy. We deeply value the government’s openness to industry perspectives as we explore the best way to balance protections for gig workers, while preserving the flexibility, innovation and growth that defines this sector.
As platforms that are collectively supporting tens of thousands of gig workers in Malaysia, we believe that productive engagement – grounded in mutual respect and a shared commitment to progress – can help Malaysia lead by example in crafting modern policies for the digital age.
We are also encouraged by YAB Deputy Prime Minister’s mention of a follow-up townhall and look forward to receiving more information on this. Ongoing multi-stakeholder engagement will be instrumental in crafting practical policies that reflect the real needs and aspirations of gig workers, platforms and regulators alike. Together, we can enable a seamless transition as the nature of work evolves, ensuring protections for workers while fostering growth, economic empowerment, and technological progress in Malaysia’s digital economy.
