METRO…IN DINO HITS CINEMAS - BOOK NOW!

(MENAFNEditorial) Some films aren’t just watched, they're felt. Metro…इन दिनों is one of them. Catch your own story in cinemas now!
One of the most eagerly awaited movies, Metro...इन दिनों, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Anurag Basu, after ‘Life in a… Metro’ and ‘Ludo’, returns with the final chapter of Basu’s hyperlinked trilogy. A heartfelt journey through the chaos and calm of love in today’s age, the film promises a series of interconnected stories, brimming with heart, humanity and silent connections across the backdrop of big metro cities in India.
Here’s why you can’t miss Metro…इन दिनों :
Anurag Basu at the Helm
When Anurag Basu tells a story, it’s never just a story; it’s an experience that stays with you. Known for weaving raw, heartfelt tales that cut straight to the soul, Basu is back in his element. Much like his unforgettable masterpiece Life in a… Metro, this film promises a series of layered characters, bittersweet moments, and emotions so real, they’ll echo long after the screen fades to black.
An Ensemble That Packs a Punch
When legends, trailblazers, and rising stars collide, you know it is a blockbuster. With powerhouses like Anupam Kher (Parimal) , Pankaj Tripathi (Monty) , Konkona Sensharma (Kajal), Aditya Roy Kapur (Parth), Sara Ali Khan (Chumki) , Fatima Sana Shaikh (Shruti), Ali Fazal (Akash), Neena Gupta (Shivani), Sasawat Chaterjee (Sanjeev) sharing the screen, you know you’re about to witness something extraordinary.
Music That Hits You Right in the Feels
Pritam delivers yet again. With Album Side A now out, the film covers from electric buzz of Zamaana Lage, the soulful ache of Dil Ka Kya, the raw passion of Abhi Aur Mohabbat Kitni Karoon to the breezy vibe of Mann Ye Mera, the beautiful nostalgia of Yaad, the grooving rhythm of Dhaagena Tinak Din, to the soft melancholy of Mausam - each track captures a different emotion. The entire album is brought to life by the phenomenal voices of Qaisar-ul-Jafri, Arijit Singh, Papon, Vishal Mishra, Sachin Tandon, Shashwat Singh, Raghav Chaitanya, Sandeep Srivastava, Neelesh Misra, Momin Khan Momin, Akasa Singh, Anurag Sharma, Mayur Puri, each infusing every note with depth, emotion, and magic.
City Life, As We Know It
True to its title the film promises to showcase chaos of urban existence: missed calls, traffic jams, unsaid feelings, and the constant hustle and bustle of city life. It captures the pulse of the metro: loud, crowded, sometimes painfully lonely, and every now and then, unexpectedly magical
Emotionally Rich, Visually Grounded
At its heart, Metro… In Dino is about connection between strangers, lovers, families, and even with oneself. Whether it’s young love laced with uncertainty or older couples rediscovering intimacy, the film captures love in all its forms: messy, complicated, beautiful, and real.
Gulshan Kumar & T-Series presents, in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd., Metro...इन दिनों. Directed by Anurag Basu, with music composed by Pritam, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu, watch your own story in cinemas now.
