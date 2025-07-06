403
Small Steps to Achieve a Big Vision: iLEAD Revives Lifeline Hospital in Sundarbans
(MENAFN- Mediashine PR) iLEAD is transforming healthcare in Sundarbans by reviving a closed hospital on Gosaba island, serving over 1 million people. This initiative combines education, healthcare, and innovation to bring hope and healing to the region.
Bridging Gaps with Purpose and Passion
iLEAD's Department of Allied Health Sciences recently organized health camps, including thalassemia screening, blood donation drives, and optometry checkups. A local blood bank is also being established to ensure timely access to life-saving resources.
A Campus Comes Together
This project is a classroom for compassion, involving undergraduate and postgraduate students from Optometry, Critical Care Technology, Hospital Management, Media Science, and Interior Design. Students will participate in healthcare service training, hospital infrastructure beautification, and patient communication planning.
Designed for Dignity. The hospital's redesign and upgradation are being undertaken by a reputed hospital architect. Modern medical equipment is being donated by the Agarwal & Goenka family.
A Model of Sustainable Service
The hospital will operate on a non-profit but sustainable model, managed by iLEAD's healthcare team and trained students, supported by telemedicine experts and local health professionals. This ensures long-term, dependable, and affordable healthcare for Sundarbans.
Join the Movement
iLEAD invites everyone to contribute to this charitable healthcare center. If you are a hospital or a diagnostic centre going for upgradation you can donate your equipments and Machines having residual life. Your support can make a significant difference in the lives of people in Sundarbans. The hospital aims to emulate China's Agent Hospital model, which has achieved a 10x increase in virtual consultations and diagnoses.
Empowering Healthcare Professionals
iLEAD's Allied Health Sciences Courses offer specializations in Optometry, Critical Care Technology, Hospital Management, and Medical Lab Technology. These courses empower students to make a real difference in healthcare.
