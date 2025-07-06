403
KROHNE Named One of the Top 25 Corporate Communications Teams in MENA by Reputation Today and PRCA MENA
(MENAFN- KROHNE ) KROHNE, the global leader in industrial process instrumentation, has been named one of the Top 25 Corporate Communications Teams in the Middle East and North Africa, as recognized by Reputation Today in partnership with PRCA MENA and powered by Kaizen.
This prestigious annual list has been running for 10 years in India and now launching a dedicated accolade for the Middle East and North Africa region. It aims to showcase in-house communications teams that demonstrate exceptional performance in corporate storytelling, stakeholder engagement, strategic alignment, and brand impact. The 2025 cohort features prominent industrial and multinational brands, including ABB, ADNOC, DP World, Emirates, Etihad, McKinsey, Mubadala and Roshn Group, showcasing the breadth and calibre of communications leadership across the region.
A Milestone for KROHNE’s Middle East Team
KROHNE’s inclusion reflects its focus on clear, credible, and consistent communications in support of its purpose: enabling smarter, more sustainable industrial operations. In a competitive and rapidly transforming industrial landscape, the KROHNE communications team has played a vital role in positioning the brand at the intersection of innovation, precise measurement, and sustainability.
Quotes:
“Being recognised alongside global industrial giants is a proud moment for our team—and for our customers and partners who trust in our brand. Communications today must be rooted in truth, purpose, and impact, and this award reflects our commitment to those principles.”
— Jay Gadhavi, General Manager, KROHNE Middle East
“Our approach is simple but effective: we measure what matters and communicate it clearly. Whether it’s digitalisation in oil & gas, water stewardship, clean hydrogen or carbon capture—we tell the story through data, people, and purpose. This award honours that discipline and creativity.”
— Jonathan Ashton, Head of Marketing & Communications, KROHNE Middle East and Africa
Recognition Across the Region
The Reputation Today / PRCA MENA recognition is awarded following a rigorous evaluation of strategy, execution, innovation, and results. KROHNE stood out for its integrated campaigns supporting key industry events like ADIPEC, World Utilities Congress, and Global Water Expo, as well as its pioneering approach to executive profiling, digital content, and internal engagement.
