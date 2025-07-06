403
DUBAI SOUTH RECEIVES GREAT PLACE TO WORK® CERTIFICATION, REFLECTING ITS OUTSTANDING WORKPLACE CULTURE
(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai South, the largest single-urban master development focusing on aviation, logistics and real estate has officially been certified as a Great Place to Work®, a globally recognized accolade that underscores the organization’s commitment to fostering a positive, inclusive, and empowering work environment. The certification is a testament to Dubai South’s continuous efforts to build a workplace culture that values employee well-being, growth, and collaboration.
As one of the leading urban and economic hubs in Dubai, Dubai South has consistently prioritised creating a supportive and engaging atmosphere where employees thrive both professionally and personally.
His Excellency Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South, said: "We are proud to receive the Great Place to Work® certification, which reflects our dedication to nurturing a workplace where our people feel valued, motivated, and empowered. At Dubai South, we believe that a strong, people-centric culture is the foundation of our success and the driving force behind our continued growth. This achievement is also in line with our government’s vision of fostering positive work environments and promoting a high quality of work-life balance for all employees across the UAE."
In her comments, Hafsa AlGargawi, Chief People Management Officer at Dubai South, added: “This certification reflects the incredible team we have built at Dubai South. It confirms our ongoing commitment to nurturing an environment where every employee feels valued, supported, and inspired to grow. We will continue to invest in our people, their well-being, and their development, as they are the true drivers of our success.”
The certification highlights Dubai South’s ongoing efforts to ensure that its employees remain at the heart of its vision as it contributes to Dubai’s broader economic and development goals.
Dubai South is Dubai’s largest single urban master development focusing on an aviation and logistics ecosystem that houses the world’s largest airport when fully operational, complemented by a multi-modal transport infrastructure connecting air, land and sea. Dubai South aims to create a vibrant living and working community by leveraging its unique aviation, logistics, and real-estate products and services and world-class infrastructure solutions.
