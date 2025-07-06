403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Second International Law Conference kicks off in university in Türkiye
(MENAFN) Bogazici University in Türkiye opened its second International Law Conference on Saturday, gathering scholars and legal specialists to discuss the theme “Justice and Reconstruction in Post-Conflict Societies.”
The two-day gathering is taking place at the university’s South Campus, organized by the law faculty. Opening remarks were given by the university’s Rector Mehmet Naci Inci and Law Faculty Dean Ali Emrah Bozbayindir during the event’s initial session.
The first day featured multiple panel discussions, including topics like "International Criminal Law After Conflict: Rethinking Accountability and Justice," "Refugees: From Exile to Reconstruction?," "International Law and the Post-Conflict Economy," and "Maritime Justice and Economic Recovery."
A highlight was the keynote speech delivered by Richard Falk, former UN Special Rapporteur and professor emeritus at Princeton University, titled "Gaza: The Quest for Justice and Reconstruction—Post-Conflict Nightmares and Dreams."
“When the international order fails, it’s up to the people of the world, or civil society, to mobilize effectively against those forces that defy international law and bring injustice to people’s lives,” Falk stated in his address.
Throughout the conference, discussions will focus on how justice mechanisms contribute to rebuilding societies after conflicts, covering issues such as international criminal law, refugee policies, constitutional reforms, economic recovery, and the impact of environmental damage.
The two-day gathering is taking place at the university’s South Campus, organized by the law faculty. Opening remarks were given by the university’s Rector Mehmet Naci Inci and Law Faculty Dean Ali Emrah Bozbayindir during the event’s initial session.
The first day featured multiple panel discussions, including topics like "International Criminal Law After Conflict: Rethinking Accountability and Justice," "Refugees: From Exile to Reconstruction?," "International Law and the Post-Conflict Economy," and "Maritime Justice and Economic Recovery."
A highlight was the keynote speech delivered by Richard Falk, former UN Special Rapporteur and professor emeritus at Princeton University, titled "Gaza: The Quest for Justice and Reconstruction—Post-Conflict Nightmares and Dreams."
“When the international order fails, it’s up to the people of the world, or civil society, to mobilize effectively against those forces that defy international law and bring injustice to people’s lives,” Falk stated in his address.
Throughout the conference, discussions will focus on how justice mechanisms contribute to rebuilding societies after conflicts, covering issues such as international criminal law, refugee policies, constitutional reforms, economic recovery, and the impact of environmental damage.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Venture Studio Thesis* Acquires Lolli Rewards Platform To Kick Off BTC Ecosystem Expansion
- Klein Funding And Bybit Partner To Launch A New Era Of Crypto Prop Trading
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Zama Raises $57M In Series B To Bring End-To-End Encryption To Public Blockchains
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment