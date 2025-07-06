Dhurandhar FIRST Look OUT: Ranveer Singh Unleashes Fury In First Glimpse (WATCH)

Ranveer Singh has stunned audiences with the intense first look of his upcoming film Dhurandhar, helmed by filmmaker Aditya Dhar. Alongside the gripping promo, the makers also announced the film's release date-December 5, 2025. Known for pushing the envelope with his diverse choice of roles, Ranveer appears to be stepping into uncharted territory with this gritty, action-heavy drama.

In the first glimpse, Ranveer dons long hair and a cigarette in his mouth, moving with a lethal swagger as he fights, kills, and dominates with effortless ease. Set to a pulsating musical backdrop, the teaser hints at an uncompromising tale of violence and gore. The makers didn't stop with Ranveer's reveal; they also introduced the rest of the star-studded cast, which includes Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, and Tamil actor Sara Arjun, who plays the female lead.

The 2-minute 40-second promo is a visual onslaught of raw power, mystery, and high-octane action. Scored by Shashwat, the track features vocals by Jasmine Sandlas and an electrifying collaboration with Hanumankind, the genre-defying artist celebrated for his edgy sound. A post accompanying the promo hinted at the film's deeper themes, stating that an inferno would rise, and that the true story of“The Unknown Men” would soon be revealed.

In a move that surprised fans, Ranveer deleted all his Instagram posts the evening before his birthday on July 6. The only thing left on his profile was an Instagram Story showing“12:12” along with two sword emojis. As it turns out, this digital clean slate was all in preparation for the grand reveal of Dhurandhar. His last major role was in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023), though he did make a memorable appearance as Simmba in Singham Again last year.

Aditya Dhar, the visionary behind the film, had reportedly been planning a birthday surprise for Ranveer. He intended to unveil a special promo unit from the film as a tribute to his lead actor. However, the surprise didn't go entirely as planned. When Ranveer caught wind of the plan and confronted the director, Dhar initially tried to sidestep the topic. Eventually, he admitted to it and asked Ranveer to trust him and await the official unveiling.

Sources close to the production revealed that Aditya Dhar had gone to great lengths to keep the surprise under wraps. Even though Ranveer had seen early rushes of the film, the final cut of the first look had been closely guarded until the official release. The two reportedly had extensive conversations in the days leading up to the reveal, with Ranveer expressing growing curiosity and Dhar offering only measured responses.

An insider shared that although Ranveer was aware that something remarkable was coming his way, he had not seen the final version. The source added that Aditya Dhar wanted to make this birthday unforgettable for the actor in a truly iconic way.

Backed by Jio Studios and produced under B62 Studios, Dhurandhar is written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, along with producers Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. The film promises to unveil the mysterious origins of“the unknown men,” led by a formidable cast and Ranveer Singh's most intense avatar yet.