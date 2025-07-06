Olunga Joins Al Arabi

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Al Arabi has officially secured the services of Kenyan striker Michael Olunga on a two-year contract, marking the centerpiece of an aggressive summer transfer window.

The 31-year-old joins as a free agent after his contract with Al Duhail expired.

Olunga brings a proven track record, having scored 130 goals for Duhail and won five titles in four seasons.

He is joined by new signings Pablo Sarabia, a Spanish forward, and goalkeeper Youssef Hassan.

The club is also bolstering its squad by bringing back young talents Al Hashemi Al Hussein and Salem Reda from loan spells in Spain.

To prepare for the upcoming season, the team will travel to Valencia, Spain, for a pre-season camp under coach Pablo Amo from July 15 to August 3, where they will play several friendly matches.

Duhail to train in Netherlands

Meanwhile, Al Duhail will prepare for the next season with a training camp in the Netherlands from July 18 to August 4.

Under new coach Djamel Belmadi - who replaced Frenchman Christophe Galtier - they have added Polish striker Krzysztof Piatek, Algerian forward Adel Boulbina, and Senegalese striker Youssef Sebali to their ranks.

Duhail, runners-up in the 2024-25 league campaign, will face Iran's Sepahan in the AFC Champions League preliminary round this September.