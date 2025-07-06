Elon Musk Announces Creation Of America Party

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Tech billionaire Elon Musk has announced the formation of a new US political party called the America Party, the BBC reports.

The announcement comes weeks after public fallout with US President Donald Trump.

Musk made the declaration on his social media platform, X, positioning the new party as a challenge to the long-standing dominance of the Republican and Democratic parties.

However, as of Saturday, there were no official filings with the US Federal Election Commission confirming the party's registration.

Though Musk, who was born outside the United States, is constitutionally ineligible to run for the presidency, he did not specify who would lead the America Party.

He first raised the idea of a third party during a high-profile disagreement with Trump, which led to Musk stepping away from an advisory role in the administration. During that period, he posted a poll on X asking Americans whether they wanted a new political party.

Referring to that poll in his latest post, Musk wrote:“By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party and you shall have it! When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste & graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy. Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom.”

Trump responded on his platform, Truth Social, implying that Musk's companies have greatly benefited from government subsidies.

“Elon may get more subsidy than any human being in history, by far,” Trump wrote.“Without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa.” He also hinted at potential inquiries into the government support Musk's businesses have received.

Musk is the CEO of several major companies, including SpaceX, which launches missions for the US government, and Starlink, which provides satellite services to US and European defense agencies.

For now, key details such as the America Party's leadership, platform, and official status remain unclear

sa