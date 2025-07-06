8 Barbaric Criminal Illegal Aliens Finally Deported To South Sudan After Weeks Of Delays By Activist Judges

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) These activist judges put the safety and health of our ICE law enforcement at risk in order to try and force ICE to bring these barbaric criminal illegal aliens back to America

WASHINGTON – After weeks of delays by activist judges, the Department of Homeland Security finally deported eight barbaric, violent criminal illegal aliens to South Sudan. These delays kept ICE law enforcement stranded in Djibouti for weeks putting our law enforcement in danger.

“These sickos were finally deported to South Sudan on Independence Day,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin .“After weeks of delays by activist judges that put our law enforcement in danger, ICE deported these 8 barbaric criminal illegal aliens who are so heinous even their own countries will not accept them. This was a win for the rule of law, safety and security of the American people. We thank our brave ICE law enforcement for their sacrifice to defend our freedoms. We will continue to fight for the freedoms of Americans while these far-left activists continue to try and force us to bring murderers, pedophiles, and rapists back to the U.S.”

Below are the individuals ICE removed from American communities to South Sudan.

Enrique Arias-Hierro, a Cuban illegal alien, was arrested by ICE on May 2, 2025. His criminal history includes convictions for homicide, armed robbery, false impersonation of official, kidnapping, and robbery strong arm.

On April 30, 2025, ICE arrested Cuban illegal alien Jose Manuel Rodriguez-Quinones. He has been convicted of attempted first-degree murder with a weapon, battery and larceny, and cocaine possession and trafficking.

Thongxay Nilakout, a citizen of Laos, was arrested by ICE on January 26, 2025. Nilakout has been convicted of first-degree murder and robbery; sentenced to life confinement.

On May 12, 2025, ICE arrested Mexican national, Jesus Munoz-Gutierrez. He has been convicted of second-degree murder; sentenced to life confinement.

Dian Peter Domach, an illegal alien from South Sudan, was arrested by ICE on May 8, 2024. Domach has been convicted of robbery and possession of a firearm, possession of defaced firearm, possession of burglar's tools, and driving under the influence.

Kyaw Mya, an illegal alien from Burma, was arrested by ICE on February 18, 2025. Mya has been convicted of lascivious acts with a child-victim less than 12 years of age; sentenced to 10 years confinement, paroled after 4 years.

Nyo Myint, an illegal alien from Burma, was arrested by ICE on February 19, 2025. Myint has been convicted of first-degree sexual assault involving a victim mentally and physically incapable of resisting; sentenced to 12 years confinement. Myint has also charged with aggravated assault-nonfamily strongarm.

On May 3, 2025, ICE arrested Tuan Thanh Phan, a Vietnamese illegal alien. Phan has been convicted of first-degree murder and second-degree assault; sentenced to 22 years confinement.

