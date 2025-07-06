United States Secret Service Celebrates 160Th Birthday

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) From combatting counterfeit currency to protecting the President and our nation's leaders, the U.S. Secret Service marks 160 years of service to our nation

WASHINGTON - Today, the Department of Homeland Security honors the 160th anniversary since the founding of the United States Secret Service. One of our nation's oldest and most recognized federal law enforcement agencies, the Secret Service was founded on July 5, 1865, to combat rampant counterfeiting that threatened the integrity of America's economy at a time when nearly half of all U.S. currency in circulation was fake.

The agency's earliest mission was simple: defend the dollar and restore trust in our financial system. Since then, that mission has expanded, and with it, the agency's reach, resilience, and reputation. Today, the Secret Service protects not only our currency, but our Commander-in-Chief, senior national leaders, foreign dignitaries, and major national events. 160 years later, the badge still means what it always has: duty, loyalty, and courage.

After being empowered by President Trump and Secretary Noem to end discriminatory DEI programs and hiring practices, the Secret Service has achieved record breaking recruitment. The agency has received over 22,000 applications, a 200% increase from the same period in 2024, when it received only 7,000 applications. These officers are charged with a no-fail mission, and that mission demands only the best of the best.

“When others step back, the United States Secret Service steps forward -shielding America from unseen threats with sharp eyes and steadfast courage. Thank you to the US Secret Service for 160 years of service to our nation!” said Secretary Noem.

WATCH

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.