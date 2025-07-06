Mercury Transit: 5 Lucky Zodiac Signs For Wealth, Career, And Luxury In 2025

From July 4, 2025, Mercury has changed its direction from north to south. This is known as Mercury's southward transit. This period will be very auspicious for people of 5 zodiac signs.

Mercury's southward transit is auspicious for Taurus. You will be able to perform wonderfully at work and receive appreciation. Opportunities to work abroad may arise, and good opportunities in education may also come your way.

For Cancer, Mercury's change in direction will lead to increased wealth. Financial conditions will improve. It's a good time for students.

Wealth and prosperity will increase for Virgo natives. Respect and honor in society will grow. There is a possibility of career advancement, and business will do well.

For Scorpio, Mercury's southward transit opens doors to success. Careers will reach new heights, and happiness in married life will increase.

For Capricorn, Mercury's southern position will prove to be a source of financial gain. Stuck money can be recovered. Dreams of buying property will come true. Relationships will improve.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.