Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha Road Wins Global Innovation Award

MENAFN - AzerNews) Improving road infrastructure is one of the priority areas of state policy in Azerbaijan. In line with the instructions and directives of the President, efforts to restore, reconstruct, and modernise the road network are continuing rapidly, including in the territories liberated from occupation. The road projects being implemented in these areas are of particular importance for improving the living conditions of returnees, strengthening economic ties, and ensuring a safe transport network. The Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway is one such project.

Speaking to Azertag about the construction work, a representative of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads, Ayyub Huseynov, said that the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway originates from the Hajigabul-Horadiz-Aghbend-Zangezur corridor highway and connects the districts of Fuzuli, Khojavand, Khojaly, and Shusha, Azernews reports. The length of the existing road is 101 km, while the new road is 81.7 km, thus shortening the route by 19.3 km. The road, built to Category I technical standards, has six lanes over the first 48 km and four lanes over the remaining 33.7 km. Along the route, 1 junction, 11 bridges, 7 tunnels, 6 viaducts, underpasses, and other necessary infrastructure have been constructed. The total length of the newly built bridges is 1,557 metres. For some of the viaducts, horizontal sliding of formwork was applied for the first time in Azerbaijan during the concrete works. During construction, concrete and metal guardrails, as well as lighting systems, were installed along the road.

According to Huseynov, the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway project was declared the winner in the“Innovative Construction Methodology” category by the International Road Federation.

The road was constructed in accordance with the“First State Programme on the Great Return to the Liberated Territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan”, approved by the decree of the President. Its implementation is significant in terms of diversifying the internal road network and improving transport links between the region and other districts of the country. Moreover, as part of the international transport corridors passing through Azerbaijan, the highway plays a vital role. It will also contribute greatly to the development of tourism and the enhancement of economic activity in the region.

It should be noted that on 3 July, President Ilham Aliyev participated in the inauguration of the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway.