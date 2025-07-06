Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Two, Including Child, Affected In Russian Drone Attack On Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, Ukrinform reports.

"The casualty toll from a massive UAV attack on Kharkiv has increased to two. As a result of the shelling in the Shevchenkivskyi district, a 2.8-month-old girl suffered an acute stress reaction," the post says.

Read also: Russian forces target Kharkiv region with airstrikes, destroy storage facility

She is also being provided with necessary medical assistance.

Earlier it was reported that a woman was injured as a result of the drone attack in Kharkiv's Novobavarskyi district.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Kharkiv saw several strikes hit three of its districts.

